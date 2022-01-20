Aftermath of volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga

Xinhua) 13:36, January 20, 2022

Local residents clear ash and rubbles from a road at Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. On Friday and Saturday, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted violently and triggered tsunami in Tonga. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

