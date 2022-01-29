Chinese, Mongolian FMs hold phone call on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:23, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg.

Wang said that last year marked the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the Mongolian People's Party, which is of great significance to both China and Mongolia.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the two sides have strengthened solidarity and cooperation, overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and made new progress in bilateral relations, Wang said.

Wang recalled that last year he had an in-depth exchange of views with Battsetseg in Tianjin, which enhanced mutual trust and resulted in many consensuses.

China stands ready to work with Mongolia to inject strong impetus into China-Mongolia cooperation and push bilateral relations to a new level, Wang said.

For her part, Battsetseg extended her greetings to China on the Chinese New Year of the Tiger, and thanked China for its strong support at the most difficult time of Mongolia's fight against the pandemic, which has played an important role in helping Mongolia prevail over the pandemic.

Mongolia attaches great importance to strengthening relations with China, and greatly appreciates China's neighborhood policy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, she said.

Mongolia also speaks highly of and supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by Xi, and hopes to strengthen synergy with China to expand their all-round cooperation involving mineral trade, border ports, connectivity, finance and environmental protection, among others, she said.

Mongolia, she said, firmly supports China in successfully hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and has always opposed the politicization of sports.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene looks forward to attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, said the minister.

Wang said China values Mongolia's desire to strengthen the synergy of the two countries' development strategies and their practical cooperation, and stands ready to work with Mongolia to step up coordination and implementation to achieve more tangible results in bilateral cooperation.

Noting that the Olympic Games are a symbol of human solidarity and friendship, Wang said that Mongolia, as a good neighbor of China, has always supported China in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene is one of the first foreign leaders to express willingness to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, and has made clear his opposition to the politicization of sports, which China greatly appreciates, said Wang, adding that China attaches great importance to and will make proper arrangements for Oyun-Erdene's trip to China to ensure its great success.

