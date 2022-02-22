Home>>
Chinese FM calls on all parties to remain calm, resolve Ukraine issue through dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:02, February 22, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on all parties on the Ukraine issue to remain calm, ease tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state
- Chinese envoy urges diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue
- Ukraine urges int'l talks over Russia's decision on Donetsk, Luhansk
- UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Ukraine tensions
- Ukraine requests urgent UN Security Council talks on de-escalating tensions with Russia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.