Chinese FM calls on all parties to remain calm, resolve Ukraine issue through dialogue

Xinhua) 16:02, February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on all parties on the Ukraine issue to remain calm, ease tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

