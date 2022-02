UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Ukraine tensions

CGTN) 10:13, February 22, 2022

The UN Security Council on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting on Ukraine tensions.

The meeting was held at the request of the Ukrainian side after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees on Monday recognizing "the Luhansk People's Republic" and "the Donetsk People's Republic" as independent and sovereign states.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)