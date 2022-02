Ukraine requests urgent UN Security Council talks on de-escalating tensions with Russia

CGTN) 09:13, February 22, 2022

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he had asked member states of the United Nations Security Council to hold urgent discussions on practical steps to guarantee his country's security and on de-escalating the tensions with Russia, Reuters reports.

The call comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would make a decision on recognising two breakaway regions in East Ukraine later on Monday.

