Macron, Putin hold phone call over Ukraine, stress need for diplomatic solution
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the opening ceremony of the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2022. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)
They also agreed on the need to favor a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and "to do everything to achieve it."
PARIS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin pledged to "avoid an escalation, reduce risks and preserve peace" in eastern Ukraine during a phone call on Sunday, the French presidential office said in a press release.
According to the Elysee, Macron and Putin have agreed to resume the work within the framework of the Normandy format on the basis of the exchanges and proposals made by Ukraine in recent days, and to enable a meeting of the trilateral contact group to be held in the next few hours with the aim of obtaining "a commitment to a ceasefire" from all the stakeholders.
They also agreed on the need to favor a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and "to do everything to achieve it," adding that French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the coming days and several consultations will be held in Paris.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures at his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
"The diplomatic work should make it possible to progress on the basis of the latest exchanges by involving all the stakeholders ... in order to achieve, if the conditions are met, a meeting at the highest level to define a new order of peace and security in Europe," said the press release.
Macron also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by telephone over the weekend.
"President Zelensky has confirmed his determination to not react to the provocations and to respect the ceasefire," the Elysee said in another press release.
On Saturday, France urged all its nationals currently in Ukraine to leave the country and advised citizens to postpone their trip there.
Refugees arrive at a temporary accommodation site in Rostov Region, Russia, on Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo by Svetlana Lomakina/Xinhua)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Strive for peace over Ukraine, FM counsels
- Europe seeks strategic autonomy in de-escalating Ukraine crisis
- Putin: Russia 'ready to work' with West on de-escalating tensions over Ukraine
- Settlement of Ukraine issue must return to implementation of Minsk Agreements: Chinese envoy
- China says war threat hyped up by U.S. fuels Ukraine crisis
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.