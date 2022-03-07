Chinese FM to meet press on foreign policy, relations

Xinhua) 08:15, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet the press Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Wang is expected to take questions from journalists at home and abroad on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link in consideration of COVID-19 prevention and public health.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text.

