China, Russia to keep deepening strategic coordination: FM

Xinhua) 15:24, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and keep deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

The China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence. It is based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, and it is free from interference or discord sown by third parties, Wang noted.

"This is both what historical experience has taught us and an innovation in international relations," Wang said.

He noted that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.

There is a bright prospect for cooperation between the two sides, the foreign minister said.

"No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," Wang said

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)