Countries need solidarity, dialogue in challenging year: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 15:19, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- For the world, the year ahead continues to be full of challenges. At such a critical moment, countries need solidarity, not division; dialogue, not confrontation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
