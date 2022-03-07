Countries need solidarity, dialogue in challenging year: Chinese FM

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- For the world, the year ahead continues to be full of challenges. At such a critical moment, countries need solidarity, not division; dialogue, not confrontation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

