Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country's foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
On the Beijing Winter Games
- Beijing Winter Games was a success
- Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit
On Russia-Ukraine conflict
- China hopes third round of talks can bring progress
- Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine
- China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis
On world stability
- Cold War mentality fuelling division
- Peace is foundation for global development
- Economic globalization is a trend of our times
- China always serves as anchor for stability
On China-Russia relationship
- China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence
On Chinese nationals in Ukraine
- Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized
On China-US relationship
- US needs to put verbal assurances into practice
- Major country competition is not the right choice
On China-Europe relationship
- Some forces fabricating threat of China
- China sees Europe relationship strategically
On the Belt and Road Initiative
- 118 members in BRI family
- BRI cooperation moving forward with bright prospects
On US Indo-Pacific strategy
- US disrupting peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
On the Global Development Initiative
- Progress of implementation of Global Development Initiative
- China believes true development is development for all
- Wang Yi: China values role of all parties in 2030 Agenda
On China-ASEAN relationship
- China-ASEAN relations have no limits
- China, ASEAN need to set the pace in region
On China-Japan relations
- China is aware of challenges in relationship
- Sides must honor commitments in relations
On supporting Chinese nationals abroad
On China-ROK relationships
- Parities concerned must meet each other half way to resolve Korean Peninsula issue
- US actins important in Korean Peninsula issue
On China-Central Asian countries cooperation
On US democracy
- US summit in 2021 violated the spirit of democracy
- World recognizes China's democracy
On Taiwan
- Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue
On BRICS
- BRICS to form a high-quality partnership to drive global development
- Asia's time has come in global governance
On China-India relations
- Forces have looked to stoke tensions between China and India
(More content to follow. Please refresh the page later.)
