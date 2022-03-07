We Are China

Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country's foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

On the Beijing Winter Games

- Beijing Winter Games was a success

- Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit

On Russia-Ukraine conflict

- China hopes third round of talks can bring progress

- Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine

- China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis

On world stability

- Cold War mentality fuelling division

- Peace is foundation for global development

- Economic globalization is a trend of our times

- China always serves as anchor for stability

On China-Russia relationship

- China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence

On Chinese nationals in Ukraine

- Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized

On China-US relationship

- US needs to put verbal assurances into practice

- Major country competition is not the right choice

On China-Europe relationship

- Some forces fabricating threat of China

- China sees Europe relationship strategically

On the Belt and Road Initiative

- 118 members in BRI family

- BRI cooperation moving forward with bright prospects

On US Indo-Pacific strategy

- US disrupting peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

On the Global Development Initiative

- Progress of implementation of Global Development Initiative

- China believes true development is development for all

- Wang Yi: China values role of all parties in 2030 Agenda

On China-ASEAN relationship

- China-ASEAN relations have no limits

- China, ASEAN need to set the pace in region

On China-Japan relations

- China is aware of challenges in relationship

- Sides must honor commitments in relations

On supporting Chinese nationals abroad

On China-ROK relationships

- Parities concerned must meet each other half way to resolve Korean Peninsula issue

- US actins important in Korean Peninsula issue

On China-Central Asian countries cooperation

On US democracy

- US summit in 2021 violated the spirit of democracy

- World recognizes China's democracy

On Taiwan

- Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

On BRICS

- BRICS to form a high-quality partnership to drive global development

- Asia's time has come in global governance

On China-India relations

- Forces have looked to stoke tensions between China and India

