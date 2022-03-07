Home>>
China Red Cross Society to provide emergency humanitarian aid for Ukraine
(Xinhua) 15:32, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China will provide emergency humanitarian assistance in supplies for Ukraine as soon as possible, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- China thanks countries for support in evacuating nationals from Ukraine: FM
- China, Russia to keep deepening strategic coordination: FM
- Countries need solidarity, dialogue in challenging year: Chinese FM
- China calls for preventing large-scale humanitarian crises in Ukraine: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.