Languages

Archive

Monday, March 07, 2022

Home>>

China Red Cross Society to provide emergency humanitarian aid for Ukraine

(Xinhua) 15:32, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China will provide emergency humanitarian assistance in supplies for Ukraine as soon as possible, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories