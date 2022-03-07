Languages

Archive

Monday, March 07, 2022

Home>>

China, Europe cooperation to add stability to turbulent world: FM

(Xinhua) 15:34, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Dialogue and cooperation between China and Europe will add stability to a turbulent world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories