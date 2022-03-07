Chinese FM urges bringing China-U.S. relations back on right track
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged the United States to return its China policy to the right track guided by reason and pragmatism, and bring bilateral relations back on the right path of healthy and stable development.
China and the United States must replace the "competitive-collaborative-adversarial" trichotomy with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, said Wang.
Competition between major countries should not be the order of the day and zero-sum game is not the right choice, Wang said.
In a globalized and interdependent world, how will the two countries find the right way forward and manage to get along is both a new question for humanity and a formulation that must be worked out by China and the United States together, Wang added.
