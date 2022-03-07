Home>>
Real goal of U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy is to establish Indo-Pacific version of NATO: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 15:53, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The real goal of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy is to establish an Indo-Pacific version of NATO, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
