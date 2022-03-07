Home>>
China always serves as anchor for stability: FM
(Xinhua) 15:42, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- In a world of instability and transformation, China always serves as an anchor for stability and a force for good, and always stands on the right side of history, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
