China always serves as anchor for stability: FM

Xinhua) 15:42, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- In a world of instability and transformation, China always serves as an anchor for stability and a force for good, and always stands on the right side of history, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)