China ready to work with world to implement Global Development Initiative: FM

Xinhua) 16:01, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with other countries to implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

The centerpiece of the GDI is to put people front and center, Wang said, noting that the primary goal of the initiative is to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Good development is sustainable and true development is development for all," said Wang.

In implementing the GDI, China will set the focus on the most pressing issues facing developing countries, including poverty reduction, food security, economic recovery, employment, health and green development, according to Wang.

He called on the private sector, non-governmental organizations, think tanks and the press to play their roles in implementing the initiative.

