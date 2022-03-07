China, ROK are partners with great potential: FM

Xinhua) 16:16, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) are not rivals, but partners with intertwined interests, complementary advantages and great potential, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

The two countries are friendly neighbors with deep historical roots, he said. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ROK diplomatic relations, and their ties have withstood the test of various changes and achieved comprehensive and rapid development.

