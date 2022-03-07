Home>>
Middle East people should have all power to maintain own security, development: FM
(Xinhua) 16:33, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The power to maintain security and development in the Middle East should be totally returned to the people in the region, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
