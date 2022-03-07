Home>>
China, India should be partners rather than rivals: FM
(Xinhua) 16:22, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and India should be partners rather than rivals, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
