China-Central Asia relations enjoy bright prospect of vibrant growth: FM
(Xinhua) 16:18, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's relations with five Central Asian countries, which are now at a golden age of 30, enjoy a bright prospect of vibrant growth, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
