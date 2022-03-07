Home>>
China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM
(Xinhua) 16:41, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to play its part and contribute its share to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan as its neighboring country, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Preparation is underway for the third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Wang added.
