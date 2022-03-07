China always a trustworthy friend for South Pacific countries: FM
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is always a trustworthy friend for South Pacific countries, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
China is willing to work with South Pacific countries to set a new example of mutual support, solidarity and cooperation between countries of different sizes and with different systems, Wang said at a press conference.
Noting that China has helped Tonga when it faced volcano eruptions, supported Solomon Islands in its efforts to restore social order, and sent vaccines and medical equipment to South Pacific countries to fight COVID-19, Wang said China is willing to work with South Pacific countries to help each other when facing challenges together.
China will continue to provide economic and technical aid to South Pacific countries without any political strings attached, he said.
The China-Pacific Island Countries Reserve of Emergency Supplies has been put into operation, and a cooperation center on climate change and a cooperation center for poverty reduction and development will soon be completed, Wang added.
