China willing to continue playing constructive role in promoting Russia-Ukraine talks: FM

Xinhua) 16:43, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate Russia-Ukraine dialogue for peace, and work alongside the international community to carry out necessary mediation, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

The international community should focus their efforts on facilitating Russia-Ukraine talks and preventing large-scale humanitarian crisis, Wang said, noting that China has done some work while maintaining close contacts with relevant parties.

China believes that the more tense the situation, the more important that the talks continue, while the wider the disagreement, the greater the need to sit down and have negotiation, he said.

