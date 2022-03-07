China expects emerging markets, developing countries to become "pacesetters" in global governance: FM

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to seeing emerging markets and developing countries turning from "followers" to "forerunners" and even "pacesetters" in the race of global governance, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

