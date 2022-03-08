China's foreign service to help friends better understand CPC: FM

Xinhua) 09:07, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign service will help foreign friends better understand the Communist Party of China (CPC), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

In the run-up to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, China's foreign service will continue to share stories about the CPC with the international community, Wang said, noting that this is an important responsibility of China's foreign service.

The CPC has gained more attention and recognition from the international community, Wang said. "More and more friends from around the world admire the great achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC. More and more countries hope to learn about the 'secrets' of the CPC's success," Wang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)