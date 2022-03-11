Chinese FM exchanges views on Ukraine issue with French, Italian counterparts

Xinhua) 08:29, March 11, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanges views on the situation in Ukraine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian via video link on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine respectively with his French and Italian counterparts via video link.

When meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Wang said the major consensus reached by Chinese, French and German leaders during a virtual summit held on Tuesday should be well implemented.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the summit.

China's stance is consistent and clear, Wang said. "We would like to see an early ceasefire and cessation of fighting, which is also the common aspiration of the international community."

Concerning the three rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said that although there remain obvious differences between the two sides, the differences will be reduced each time the two speak, the hope for peace will increase, and the goal of a ceasefire and cessation of fighting will be further advanced.

China hopes that the international community will continue to encourage and support Russia-Ukraine negotiations and create the necessary environment and conditions for these negotiations, Wang said.

Concerning the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Wang said that China has not only made great efforts to evacuate Chinese nationals, but has also played a positive role in evacuating citizens of other countries, especially students.

"China has put forward a six-point proposal to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and is ready to step up communication with France and push the UN Security Council to reach a relevant consensus," he said.

He noted that China always opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law. He said that in the case of weak global economic recovery, unlimited sanctions will undermine the stability of international industrial and supply chains, aggravate the food and energy crisis, and hurt people's livelihoods in all countries.

For his part, Le Drian said that France supports efforts to promote peace and hopes that Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will continue. France is ready to continue cooperation with China at the UN Security Council, and contribute to preventing a humanitarian crisis and promoting the diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine issue.

During the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Wang said that the Ukraine crisis is closely related to European security and stability, and China fully understands the great concern of European countries and is deeply grieved that the situation in Ukraine has reached its current state.

"China is not a party involved, but as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will continue to make efforts to ease tensions and seek peace in our own way," he said.

Wang stressed that behind the Ukraine crisis lies the issue of European security. He said European countries should conduct in-depth and comprehensive discussions with Russia on the basis of the agreement reached so far and in accordance with the principle of the indivisibility of security, so as to form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework and achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe.

Di Maio said that Italy is paying close attention to China's six-point humanitarian proposal and stands ready to strengthen communication with China and make joint efforts to promote peace talks.

The European security mechanism requires equal consultation among all parties to achieve win-win outcomes, the Italian foreign minister said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanges views on the situation in Ukraine with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio via video link on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

