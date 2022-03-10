Home>>
Situation in Lviv, Ukraine
(Xinhua) 14:58, March 10, 2022
A girl plays the piano on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
Charity staff members deliver free food on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
Charity staff members deliver free food on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
A child selects second-hand clothes provided by charity on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chernobyl nuclear plant disconnected from power grid as Russian, Ukrainian FMs to meet in Turkey
- Two flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive safely
- China blames US for spreading 'despicable and malicious' disinformation about China on Ukraine issue
- Feature: Russia-Ukraine conflict has champagne corks quietly popping in Pentagon: former U.S. official
- West escalates sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis, countries intensify mediation efforts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.