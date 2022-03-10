We Are China

Situation in Lviv, Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:58, March 10, 2022

A girl plays the piano on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

Charity staff members deliver free food on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

Charity staff members deliver free food on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

A child selects second-hand clothes provided by charity on the plaza of the Lviv railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

