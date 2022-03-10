China blames US for spreading 'despicable and malicious' disinformation about China on Ukraine issue

(People's Daily App) 11:16, March 10, 2022

China blamed the US for spreading “despicable and malicious” disinformation about China on Wednesday and said it was the US-led NATO which had pushed “Russia-Ukraine tension to the breaking point.”

“The US has been disseminating disinformation about China on the Ukraine issue and attempting to shift blame, stoke confrontation and profit from the issue,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. “The practice is despicable and malicious.”

Zhao said: “The ins and outs of how the Ukraine issue has evolved to what it is today are very clear: The moves by the US-led NATO have pushed Russia-Ukraine tension to the breaking point.”

Zhao said: “While looking away from its own responsibility, the US has criticized China’s position on Ukraine to seek space for the plot of simultaneously suppressing China and Russia, with a view to maintaining its hegemony.

“The more it racks its brains to discredit China with lies and hype things up, the more it exposes its credibility deficit to the international community.”

