Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation
(Xinhua) 09:40, March 10, 2022
Children buy flowers at a flower stall in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
KIEV, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia have agreed upon six humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Vereshchuk said the conflicting sides will cease hostilities to evacuate civilians from Energodar town in southern Ukraine; Sumy city in the northeastern part of the country; Mariupol, Izum and Volnovakha cities in eastern Ukraine; and seven cities and towns around Kiev.
The ceasefire will last from 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) to 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) Wednesday, Vereshchuk said.
