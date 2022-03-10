U.S. spreading disinformation about China on Ukraine for own benefit

Xinhua) 09:00, March 10, 2022

(Source: Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Wednesday said the United States criticizes China's position on Ukraine to "seek space for the plot of simultaneously suppressing China and Russia."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to the media report that the two New York Times articles about China's so-called prior knowledge of Russia's military operation against Ukraine were both made-to-order. And the director behind all this is a U.S. official.

"The U.S. has been disseminating disinformation about China on the Ukraine issue, with the attempt to shift blame, stoke confrontation and profit from the issue," Zhao said. "The practice is despicable and malicious."

The ins and outs of how the Ukraine issue has evolved to what it is today are very clear. The moves by the U.S.-led NATO have pushed the Russia-Ukraine tension to the breaking point, Zhao said.

While looking away from its own responsibility, the United States criticizes China's position on Ukraine to seek space for the plot of simultaneously suppressing China and Russia, with a view to maintaining its hegemony, he said.

"The more it racks its brains to discredit China with lies and hype things up, the more it exposes its credibility deficit to the international community," he said.

