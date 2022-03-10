Home>>
Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Turkey -- media
(Xinhua) 17:01, March 10, 2022
ANTALYA, Turkey, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met in a small resort town of Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Thursday, local media reported.
The meeting came on the sidelines of an international forum in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
