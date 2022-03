Algerian, Tanzanian and Zambian FMs to visit China

Xinhua) 16:58, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo will visit China from March 18 to 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)