Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone talks

Xinhua) 08:30, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held a phone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

China and Indonesia are both major developing countries and emerging economies, Wang said, adding that the two sides should deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation under the guidance of the two heads of state, and play an active role in maintaining international and regional peace and stability.

Retno said that Indonesia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to work with China to push the bilateral relations to a new level.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

Retno said that Indonesia insists on respecting other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, calls for an early end to the military conflict and encourages relevant parties to hold dialogue to de-escalate the situation and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Wang said China will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions, promoting peace talks and preventing humanitarian crises in accordance with the "four musts" put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While talking about the current Ukraine crisis at a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 8, Xi said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported.

To achieve long-term stability in Europe, the European Union, NATO and Russia need to engage in dialogue on an equal footing, and establish a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework, Wang stressed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)