Chinese, Dutch FMs hold phone talks

Xinhua) 08:54, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, during which the two mainly exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

Wang said the position of the Chinese side on the Ukraine issue has been consistent and open, noting that "the four musts" highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping are China's clearest and the most authoritative attitude, and that all measures taken by China will be based on the "four musts."

During his virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month, Xi said China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported.

Wang said China, as a peace-loving country, has always been committed to peaceful settlement of disputes through political means, and is ready to work with the Netherlands and other countries of the European Union to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

The international community generally hopes to realize a cease-fire as soon as possible, ease the situation on the ground and avoid civilian casualties, which is also China's expectation, he said.

Noting that Russia and Ukraine have held four rounds of talks and progress has been slow, Wang said there is hope for a cease-fire and a peaceful future can be opened up if the talks can be maintained, adding that China will continue making efforts in its own way to promote peace talks.

Wang also said that the escalating sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe against Russia have compounded the difficulties facing a struggling global economic recovery and inflicted undue damage on the people's livelihood of various countries, calling on all parties to do more to promote peace talks, not the opposite.

He also pointed out that the top priority for the international community at the moment is to deal with a possible large-scale humanitarian crisis, saying that China has already put forward a six-point proposal on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and taken concrete actions, and the first batch of emergency humanitarian aid has arrived and been distributed, with more assistance to be provided in the future as needed.

Stressing that behind the Ukraine crisis lies the issue of Europe's security, Wang said that how to safeguard Europe's security in the future concerns the vital interests of all European countries, including the Netherlands.

The conflict will eventually end, Wang said, expressing his hope that European countries can sit down with Russia for an in-depth and comprehensive dialogue, and discuss ways to set up a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework in a bid to achieve long-term stability in Europe.

