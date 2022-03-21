China, other developing countries hold reasonable concerns, similar positions on current European situation: FM

Xinhua) 08:18, March 21, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the Ukraine crisis is developing in a way that goes beyond itself, with spillovers affecting the whole world, and in this regard, the majority of countries in the world, including China and other developing countries, share reasonable concerns and hold similar positions.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing after holding talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang told the press that after exchanging views with many foreign ministers from Asian or African countries, he felt that many countries, like China, are following closely the developments of the Ukraine crisis, and share a lot of common language.

"We all believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be observed, international disputes should be resolved peacefully, and the parties concerned should realize ceasefire and put an end to the war as quickly as possible," he said.

Noting that during discussions at the UN General Assembly on the Ukraine issue, China, Algeria and quite a number of countries abstained in the voting, Wang said abstention is also an attitude. It is to give peace a chance and shows disapproval of using war and sanctions to address disputes, and it is a responsible attitude.

"At the same time, we are of the view that the Ukraine issue has not come to this point by accident. It is the result of the confluence of various factors and an eruption of the tensions that have built up over the years," said Wang, adding that what lies at the heart is the issue of European security, and Nato's move of expanding eastward without limit merits reflection.

He said that from the longer-term perspective, parties in Europe should follow the principle of indivisible security and, based on respecting each other's legitimate concerns, pursue dialogue and negotiation to build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture.

"First, it is widely believed that when addressing regional and international hotspot issues, war and sanctions are not the only options, and dialogue and negotiation is the fundamental way out," said Wang, adding that the current circumstances make it more important to stick to this direction.

"Second, the momentum of world economic recovery should not be disrupted," said Wang, adding that in the context of the ongoing pandemic, escalating unilateral sanctions will fracture the global industrial and supply chains and hurt the livelihood of people of all countries, who have no responsibility for paying for geopolitical conflicts and major-country competition.

Third, all countries have the right to independently decide their external policies, and should not be forced to choose sides, Wang said.

He added that when dealing with complex issues and divergent views, one should not opt for the simplistic approach of "friend or foe" and "black or white." It is particularly important to resist Cold War mentality and oppose bloc confrontation.

"Fourth, the sovereign independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected at all times. This principle applies to all countries and regions. There should be no exception, still less double standards," Wang said.

During the press conference, Wang also put forward China's position on Africa-related issues.

Noting the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Wang stressed that the world is very big and there are many problems. The African continent in particular should not be forgotten and should no longer be marginalized, still less a victim.

"The more turbulent the international situation is, the more we must pay attention to the voice of African countries and increase our support and assistance to Africa," he said.

Wang said as a good brother of African countries, China will continue to stand with Africa, firmly support Africa in maintaining peace and security, firmly support Africa in achieving economic recovery, firmly support Africa in defending its legitimate rights and interests, and make due contributions to Africa's independence and sustainable development.

