Chinese FM proposes partnerships of solidarity, development, security, civilization with Islamic countries

Xinhua) 09:02, March 23, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1st L) attends the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Chao)

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China is upholding real multilateralism and willing to build four partnerships with Islamic countries.

Addressing the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Wang said China is ready to build four partnerships of solidarity, development, security and civilization with Islamic countries in a world full of turbulences and transformations.

First, building a partnership of solidarity and coordination. China and Islamic countries should support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and back each other in exploring a development path suited to their own national conditions, Wang said.

They should also support each other in safeguarding their rightful development interests and common interests of the developing countries.

Second, building a partnership of development and rejuvenation. China will provide 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Islamic countries in helping them fight the pandemic, Wang said. Both sides should join hands to build the Belt and Road and implement the Global Development Initiative in high quality so as to contribute to realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Third, building a partnership of security and stability. China will continue supporting Islamic countries in solving the hotspot issues in the world with Islamic wisdoms, and holding the key of stability and peace in their own hands, Wang said. China is ready to promote the comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

China backs Afghanistan in forming an inclusive government and achieving stability in governance so as to usher in a new era for peace and reconstruction.

China will encourage Russia and Ukraine to continue peace talks for a ceasefire and put an end to conflict until peace is achieved. Efforts should be made to avoid a humanitarian disaster and prevent spillover of the Ukraine crisis, which may otherwise affect or damage the legitimate rights and interests of other regions and countries, he said.

Fourth, building a partnership of mutual learning among civilizations. China opposes creating division and confrontation by drawing lines with ideology, Wang said, adding that China is also against the ideas of "superiority of a civilization" and "clash of civilizations."

Both sides should also deepen their cooperation in preventive anti-terrorism and de-radicalization, and oppose double standard in anti-terrorism and linking terrorism to a specific nation or religion, he said.

Noting that friendship is the mainstream of the relations between China and the Islamic countries, equality is the basis of mutual communication of the two sides and win-win is the target of mutual cooperation, Wang made three proposals to further boost communication between the two sides.

First, China and the Islamic countries should always stick to mutual respect and mutual trust, and accommodate each other's core concerns. China will never forget the firm support from the Islamic countries in restoring its lawful seat at the United Nations, and China, in return, has always supported the Islamic world over its core concern of the Palestinian issue, Wang said.

Second, the two sides should always stick to unity and mutual assistance, and work together for the realization of common development. Jointly building the Belt and Road has served as a bridge and a bond between the two sides for development and prosperity. China has signed cooperation documents with 54 Islamic countries on nearly 600 large projects, bringing tangible results to the peoples of the two sides, Wang said.

Third, China and the Islamic countries should always stick to learning from each other and safeguard the diversity of civilizations in the world. The two sides should draw on the wisdom from each other's long civilization, Wang added.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)