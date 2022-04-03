Pakistan to work with Afghanistan, other neighbors to combat terrorism: army chief
ISLAMABAD, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan is working with the Afghan caretaker government and other neighbors to ensure that terrorist groups are no longer allowed to use the territory of one country against another, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday.
"We are committed to preserving our gains against terrorism and a peaceful and prosperous West and South Asia is our goal," Bajwa said at the Islamabad Security Dialogue.
He said the conflict in Afghanistan for decades has created negative externalities and spillover effects, which have adversely impacted Pakistan's economy, society and security, adding that Pakistan continues to work closely with the international community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The army chief said it is the collective responsibility of the international community towards the people of Afghanistan to ensure that timely and adequate humanitarian aid flows into the country.
Instead of imposing sanctions which have never worked, the world must incentivize Afghans for their positive behavioral change, he added.
"Unfortunately, lack of financial flows and continued sanctions are creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," he said at the two-day security dialogue.
Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the wider region are prerequisites for achieving shared regional prosperity and development, the army chief said.
Regarding Pakistan-U.S. relations, Bajwa said Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with the United States, but not at the cost of others.
"Pakistan is positioning itself as a melting pot for a positive global economic interest through our focus on connectivity, development and friendship," he said.
