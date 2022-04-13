China congratulates new Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif

Xinhua) 10:14, April 13, 2022

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on being elected prime minister of Pakistan, and expressed the expectation of even closer China-Pakistan partnership.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners of cooperation, and the relationship between the two countries is rock solid and unbreakable.

"China looks forward to working with the Pakistani side to continue our traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a high-quality manner, and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," Zhao added.

