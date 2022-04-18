Home>>
People have Iftar at roadside during Ramadan in Islamabad
(Xinhua) 08:22, April 18, 2022
A man arranges food for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People wait for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
A man distributes food for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the roadside in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
