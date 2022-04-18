People have Iftar at roadside during Ramadan in Islamabad

Xinhua) 08:22, April 18, 2022

A man arranges food for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People wait for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A man distributes food for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at the roadside during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the roadside in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)