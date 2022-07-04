50 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:22, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- A total of 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,165 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

