Malaysia reports 2,536 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Xinhua) 11:22, July 04, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 2,536 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,573,891, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,533 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,776.

The ministry reported 3,123 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,508,322.

There are 29,793 active cases, with 45 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 6,084 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.

