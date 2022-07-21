China's Anhui sees high-quality economic growth

Xinhua) 09:41, July 21, 2022

HEFEI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province has achieved robust output growth of industries and emerging sectors of strategic importance since 2012, local authorities told a press briefing Wednesday.

The value-added output of industries with annual revenue of 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) or more from their main business operations in the province increased at an average annual rate of 9.9 percent, according to the press briefing.

Among them, the annual output value of emerging sectors of strategic importance grew at an annual average rate of 19.8 percent.

Zheng Shanjie, Party chief of Anhui Province, noted that the province has become a hub of scientific innovation and emerging industries over the past decade. It is among the top in sectors such as quantum communications, dynamic memory chips, ceramic aluminum new materials, and ultra-thin glass.

The province has 14 industrial sectors with an output value of more than 100 billion yuan, and added value of the manufacturing and digital economy both exceeded 1 trillion yuan, Zheng added.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)