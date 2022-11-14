We Are China

Cotton harvest comes to end in Xayar County, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:32, November 14, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a cotton picker at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

The cotton harvest is drawing to an end in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a premium-quality cotton production base of China. As of Friday, 1.706 million mu (about 113,733 hectares) of cotton has been harvested here.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows bales of harvested cotton in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a vehicle working at a cotton company in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

A cotton picker is at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows the production site of a cotton company in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

A cotton picker is at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

