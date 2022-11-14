Cotton harvest comes to end in Xayar County, NW China's Xinjiang
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a cotton picker at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
The cotton harvest is drawing to an end in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a premium-quality cotton production base of China. As of Friday, 1.706 million mu (about 113,733 hectares) of cotton has been harvested here.
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a cotton picker at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows bales of harvested cotton in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a vehicle working at a cotton company in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
A cotton picker is at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows the production site of a cotton company in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
A cotton picker is at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a cotton picker at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)
Photos
