Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Karakul hat

(People's Daily App) 17:24, November 07, 2022

Soft, tensile, and glossy: The skill of making Karakul hats has a 2,000-year-long history in Shaya county, Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Artisans make the hats from local Karakul lambskin. For them, wearing Karakul hats represents esteem for oneself as well as for others. It's a tradition that links them to the past and a demonstration of their unique costume culture.

The hats are now popular among locals and customers across West Asia and Eastern Europe. Check out this video to see what the famous Karakul which is a part of China's national intangible cultural heritages looks like.

