In Pics: Views of wetland parks in northwest China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:34, November 07, 2022

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2019 shows summer scenery of the Tagarma wetland in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to reinforce wetlands protection in the region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows athletes cycling in the Sayram Lake National Wetland Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows autumn scenery of the Tarim River and the riverine wetlands in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2022 shows egrets in the Koksu Wetland Nature Reserve in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows summer scenery of the Bostan Lake National Wetland Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows autumn scenery of the Bortala River National Wetland Park in Bole City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows birch woods on the riverine wetlands formed by the Haba River and its tributaries in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2019 shows a view of the Keriya River National Wetland Park in the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2022 shows a view of the Koksu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Oct. 9, 2022 shows a view of the Akyaz National Wetland Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on April 2, 2019 shows wild yaks foraging in a wetland in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2022 shows autumn scenery of the Ebinur Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

