Herdspeople in China's Xinjiang move livestock to winter pastures

People's Daily Online) 13:43, November 10, 2022

A herd of sheep are on their journey to winter pastures in Tekes county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Bahetiya'er Resikailide)

Herdspeople in Tekes county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have started to transfer their livestock to winter pastures.

The journey of nearly 100 kilometers will take them deep into the Tianshan Mountains. Herders and their livestock travel over land and water along a well trekkedpath, forming a spectacular sight.

