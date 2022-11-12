North China braces for snow as cold weather intensifies

Xinhua) 14:10, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Vast part of north China is bracing for snow in the coming days as the national observatory renewed a blue alert for blizzards on Friday.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, with blizzards hitting parts of the regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Snow in these areas will accumulate to a depth of 3 to 6 cm, the meteorological center said, adding that this round of snowfall will end on Sunday.

Affected by the freezing weather, the temperature would drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in many places in the north, according to the meteorological center.

As a result, local power suppliers are stepping up grid inspection and maintenance to ensure a steady supply of electricity.

Agriculture authorities have advised vegetable producers to bracket their greenhouses and ensure adequate winter heating.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)