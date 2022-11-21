Highlights of opening ceremony at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Xinhua) 08:22, November 21, 2022

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Mascots of previous World Cups are seen during the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers a speech after the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

IOC President Thomas Bach (Front C) is seen after the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

La'eeb, the mascot of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is seen during the opening ceremony before the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

