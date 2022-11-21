Home>>
Sunset view of Mediterranean Sea in Lebanon
(Xinhua) 10:39, November 21, 2022
Sunset view is seen at the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People enjoy the sunset on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A couple enjoy themselves at sunset on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People enjoy the sunset on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Sunset view is seen at the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A boat is seen at sunset in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: view in Beirut, Lebanon
- Lebanese president leaves office amid steep financial crisis
- Israeli PM visits Karish gas rig after reaching landmark deal with Lebanon
- UNIFIL chief expresses hope about diplomatic, political solution between Lebanon, Israel
- UN chief welcomes Lebanon-Israel maritime boundary deal
- China-funded conservatory in Lebanon to be center of attraction in Mideast: Lebanese PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.