Lebanese president leaves office amid steep financial crisis

Xinhua) 09:37, October 31, 2022

BEIRUT, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday departed the presidential palace a day before the end of his term, leaving the country in a presidential vacuum amid a steep financial crisis.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Baabda Palace to bid farewell to Aoun by chanting slogans and carrying portraits of the president.

Aoun departed the palace despite the failure of political parties to reach a consensus on the appointment of a new president for the republic.

A caretaker cabinet currently governs Lebanon as Prime Minister Najib Mikati failed to form a government for the past six months.

Lebanon needs a new president who can negotiate with parliament members on appointing a new prime minister to form a cabinet capable of implementing necessary reforms to save the country from its multiple crises.

Lebanon has been suffering from a protracted financial crisis amid ongoing political uncertainties.

